Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 11:02am   Comments
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading higher on Monday, potentially on overall market strength as some states announced their plans to reopen in phases.

The company also announced the completion of the acquisition of Mellanox.

Nvidia designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market

Nvidia's stock traded higher by 2.8% to $298.17 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $316.32 and $132.60.

Posted-In: Mellanox Technologies why it's movingNews

