Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Trades Higher After Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Trades Higher After Big Q4 Earnings Beat

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.89 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66 by 13.86%. This is a 136.25% increase over earnings of 80 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.105 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.96 billion by 4.90%. This is a 40.82% increase over sales of $2.205 billion the same period last year.

"Nvidia RTX ray tracing is reinventing computer graphics, driving powerful adoption across gaming, VR and design markets, while opening new opportunities in rendering and cloud gaming,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "Nvidia AI is enabling breakthroughs in language understanding, conversational AI and recommendation engines ― the core algorithms that power the internet today. And new NVIDIA computing applications in 5G, genomics, robotics and autonomous vehicles enable us to continue important work that has a great impact."

Nvidia's stock traded higher by 7.3% to $290.75 per share at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $273.48 and $132.60.

Related Links:

Nvidia Analysts Raise Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print

Sony, Nvidia, Uber Introduce Electric, Autonomous Auto Concepts At CES

Posted-In: Earnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Coronavirus Fears Back On Big Earnings Day As Alibaba, PepsiCo, Nvidia All Report
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Nvidia's Q4 Earnings Outlook
12 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2020
2020 Mobile World Congress Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga