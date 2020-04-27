Why Blackstone's Stock Is Trading Is Trading Higher Today
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares are trading higher on Monday.
Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $62 to $64.
Blackstone is a multinational private equity, alternative asset management, and financial services company.
Blackstone shares were trading up 3.9% at $50.32 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $64.97 and $33.
Related Links:
Blackstone To Acquire 65% Of Great Wolf Resorts, Announces $2.9B JV With Centerbridge
Blackstone To Acquire Colony Capital For $5.9B In Last-Mile Delivery Play
Latest Ratings for BX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2020
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for BX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings