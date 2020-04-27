Market Overview

Why Blackstone's Stock Is Trading Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 10:50am   Comments
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares are trading higher on Monday.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $62 to $64.

Blackstone is a multinational private equity, alternative asset management, and financial services company.

Blackstone shares were trading up 3.9% at $50.32 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $64.97 and $33.

