Why Blackstone's Stock Is Trading Is Trading Higher Today

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares are trading higher on Monday.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $62 to $64.

Blackstone is a multinational private equity, alternative asset management, and financial services company.

Blackstone shares were trading up 3.9% at $50.32 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $64.97 and $33.

