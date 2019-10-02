Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blackstone To Acquire 65% Of Great Wolf Resorts, Announces $2.9B JV With Centerbridge
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:

Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX (NYSE: BX) is acquiring a 65% controlling interest in Great Wolf Resorts and as part of the transaction, Blackstone and Centerbridge will form a new $2.9 billion joint venture to own the company.

Great Wolf is an operator of family-oriented entertainment resorts, with 18 resorts around the country.

“We have been very impressed by the evolution and growth of the company under Centerbridge’s ownership,” said Tyler Henritze, head of U.S. acquisitions for Blackstone real estate. “With the leadership of its talented management team, Great Wolf has enriched the guest experience and opened seven new lodges since 2015. We look forward to investing in these properties to further deliver for guests and grow the company.”

Blackstone shares were trading down 1.1% at $46.66 in Wednesdays pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $55.17 and $26.88.

Related Links:

Blackstone To Acquire Colony Capital For $5.9B In Last-Mile Delivery Play

US Steel To Acquire 49.9% Interest In Big River Steel For $700M Cash

Posted-In: Centerbridge Great Wolf ResortsM&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019
8 Latest Short Seller Targets
Blackstone To Acquire Colony Capital For $5.9B In Last-Mile Delivery Play
Blackstone Turns To Europe For Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Domination
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session