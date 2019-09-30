Blackstone To Acquire Colony Capital For $5.9B In Last-Mile Delivery Play

Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) shares were trading lower Monday after the private equity firm announced it will acquire U.S. logistics assets from Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) for $5.9 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Colony Industrial is the industrial real estate assets and affiliated industrial operating platform of Colony Capital. The transaction also includes Colony's 51% ownership interest in a 4-million-square-foot portfolio of bulk distribution assets and the affiliated operating platform.

The aggregate net sales proceeds to Colony are expected to be in excess of $1.2 billion.

“This acquisition of high quality warehouses demonstrates our continued strong conviction in logistics and positive e-commerce trends. As retailers continue to shorten delivery times and expand their last mile footprints, we believe warehouses in dense population centers will continue to experience outsized demand growth,” Nadeem Meghji, Blackstone's head of Americas real estate, said in a statement.

Blackstone shares were down 2.17% at $49.13 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $55.17 and a 52-week low of $26.88.

Related Links:

NextEra Energy Partners To Buy Meade Pipeline In $1.37B Deal

Ametek Buys Gatan From Roper For $925M In Cash