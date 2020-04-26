Epic Games Announces $2-Million 'Fortnite' Invitational

The Fortnite Competitive Team announced Friday the beginning of the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational, a solos tournament with a prize pool of $2 million. The competition starts Saturday, May 9. The tournament will continue through the rest of the season, allowing competitors to have a chance to "qualify to compete against the best of the best from past FNCS Grand Finals for their share of the $2 million prize pool."

The top 100 players from previous FNCS competitions will be invited back, with 100 direct invites from Epic Games. While the event is considered an invitational, there is still a chance for players to qualify.

Open qualifiers will take place from May 1-2 for competitors in the Middle East and May 2-3 for other regions. A new scoring format is being introduced as well: a Victory Royale is worth 33 points, and eliminations are worth four points each.

"On May 2, we'll kick off an Open Qualifier for Champion ranked players. An additional 100 players in each region will have an opportunity to earn an invite to the FNCS Invitational, giving you the chance to play against some of the biggest names in Competitive Fortnite and a share of the $2,000,000 prize pool," Epic Games said in a blog.

Out of the $2-million prize pool, the North America East champion will win $100,000 and the North America West winner will pocket $40,000. The top prize in Europe is $120,000. The full official rules, prizing and scoring details for the FNCS Invitational can be found here.

Screenshot courtesy of Epic Games.