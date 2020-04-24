Apple Says No Evidence That Hackers Exploited Vulnerability In iPhones, iPads To Steal Data

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) said on Thursday it found no evidence that a vulnerability in its email application for iPhones and iPads was exploited by hackers to steal data, according to Reuters.

What Happened

Researchers at cybersecurity startup ZecOps had concluded that hackers exploited the glitch in the Mail app to exploit the data of multiple high profile users worldwide starting at least in 2018.

Apple acknowledged earlier that a flaw in the app existed, and said a fix would be rolled out with the next update.

The consumer electronics company said that the vulnerability didn't put users data at immediate risk, as reported by Reuters.

"We have thoroughly investigated the researcher's report and, based on the information provided, have concluded these issues do not pose an immediate risk to our users," Apple noted.

"The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but alone they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence they were used against customers."

This was one of the few instances of a "zero-day" vulnerability being found in Apple products, which are otherwise known for their stringent security measures.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares closed 0.4% lower at $275.03 on Thursday. The shares traded another 0.7% lower at $273.10 in the after-hours session.