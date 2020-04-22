Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning And Tom Brady Will Golf In COVID-19 Fundraiser

Four of the biggest names in sports history will compete with each other on the same turf.

In an event that has been teased on social media for weeks, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will face off in a live golf competition called "The Match: Champions for Charity," with all donations and fundraising to benefit COVID-19 relief.

"Turner Sports has confirmed that the event will air live on TNT, planned for next month, with details on the specific date, venue and charitable causes to be announced in the coming weeks," according to Bleacher Report. "Tournament organizers are currently working with state and local government and public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols."

Sources told Action Network's Darren Rovell the matchup will be Woods and Manning, who are both Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) spokesmen, against Mickelson and Brady.

Woods and Mickelson previously faced off in "The Match" in November 2018.

Woods has won five Masters titles, and his 82 PGA Tour wins are tied for the most all time. Mickelson has won three Masters and his 44 PGA Tour wins are ninth on the all-time list.

Manning (2) and Brady (6) have combined to win eight Super Bowl titles, along with eight total NFL MVP awards.

CNN screenshot: 'Phil Mickelson: Tiger Woods is an underrated smack talker'