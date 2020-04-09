Oil Prices Rise, Fall As Russia, Saudi Arabia Agree On Output Cuts

Oil prices briefly traded higher on Thursday after OPEC+ members, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, reached a preliminary deal to cut oil output.

The deal is to cut oil production by 10 million barrels per day for two months beginning May 1, according to Amenda Bakr, deputy bureau chief at Energy Intel.

The oil producers would then cut production by 8 million barrels per day from July to December and 6 million barrels per day for the period of January 2021 to April 2022.

The agree to Adjust downwards their overall oil output by 10 mb/d, starting on 1 May 2020, for an initial period of 2 months. For the subsequent period from July to December 2020, an adjustment pf 8 mb/d followed by 6 mb/d of total for the period of Jan2021 to April 2022 #OOTT — Amena Bakr (@Amena__Bakr) April 9, 2020

Earlier Thursday, Brent crude gained around 10%, reaching $36.04 a barrel. The commodity was last seen trading down 2.71% at $31.95.

The volatility is expected to continue as the coronavirus outbreak and resulting slowdown in economic activity put downward pressure on oil demand.

In March, the OPEC meeting ended in a Saudi-Russia price war.

On April 2, President Donald Trump applied pressure on Saudi Arabia and Russia to slash oil production. This spurred the Saudis to call for a meeting aimed at reaching a fair oil deal.

The OPEC meeting was still in progress at the time of publication.

Price Action

The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) was down 7.26% at $4.98 at the close Thursday, while the Direxion Dly S&P Oil&Gs Ex&Prd Bl 3X ETF (NYSE: GUSH) closed 0.7% higher at $24.51.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares were down 1.48% at $15.36 at the close and gaining back 0.85% in the after-hours session. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares were down 1.66% at $43.13 at the close and Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares were p 7.97% at $8.20 at the close and gaining another 2.56% in the after-hours session.

