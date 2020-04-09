Market Overview

Why Bausch Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Why Bausch Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were trading higher on Thursday, after the company's 13G filing from Glenview Capital showed a new stake of 5.1%.

Bausch Health is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company based in Laval, Canada. It develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs, primarily for skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, and neurology.

Bausch Health shares were trading up 12% at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.97 and a 52-week low of $11.15.

Bausch Health Reports Q4 Sales Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Bausch Health Reports Q4 Sales Beat
Posted-In: why it's movingNews

