Why Bausch Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were trading higher on Thursday, after the company's 13G filing from Glenview Capital showed a new stake of 5.1%.

Bausch Health is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company based in Laval, Canada. It develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs, primarily for skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, and neurology.

Bausch Health shares were trading up 12% at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.97 and a 52-week low of $11.15.

Related Link:

Bausch Health Reports Q4 Sales Beat