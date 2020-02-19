Bausch Health Reports Q4 Sales Beat

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) reported quarterly sales of $2.22 billion on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.2 billion. This is a 4.67% increase over sales of $2.121 billion the same period last year. The company reported fourth-quarter EPS at $1.15, which is inline with the analyst consensus estimate.

Bausch Health sees fiscal year 2020 sales at $8.65-$8.85 billion versus the $8.78 billion estimate.

"Our fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results demonstrated the consistency and durability of Bausch Health, as we reported our eighth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth and our first full year of reported revenue growth since 2015," said Joseph Papa, CEO of Bausch Health. "During the year, we invested in our future by increasing our commitment to R&D and by deploying approximately $250 million for bolt-on acquisitions to enhance our current product portfolio and add to our development pipeline."

Bausch Health shares were trading down 1.78% at $27.55 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.97 and a 52-week low of $18.72.