Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Can-Fite's Stock Is Moving Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 11:56am   Comments
Share:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) shares were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced it achieved its main study endpoint in phase 2 NASH study with Namodenoson were dose-dependent.

Can-Fite BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction.

Can-Fite BioPharma shares were trading at $1.56 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.50 and a 52-week low of $10.50.

Related links:

Can-Fite Abstract Selected For Liver Conference, Stock Jumps More Than 60%

Can-Fite BioPharma Appeals Lawsuit Against Venture Capital Firm

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CANF)

The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform S&P Again As Weed Is Deemed 'Essential' In COVID-19 Times
Can-Fite Posts $9.6M Net Loss, Provides Clinical Trials Updates
The Week In Cannabis: Coronavirus Drop, Major Financing Agreements, Psychedelics Getting Hot
The Latest Coronavirus Developments From Biotechs: La Jolla Provides Giapreza In Italy, Enanta Researches Antivirals
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Mar. 13, 2020: GLD, OPK, IBIO, CPB, CANF
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga