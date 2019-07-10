Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can-Fite BioPharma Appeals Lawsuit Against Venture Capital Firm
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Can-Fite BioPharma Appeals Lawsuit Against Venture Capital Firm

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) 6-K shows the company filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Israel of a decision related to the convening of a special shareholder meeting to replace directors.

On June 13, Can-Fite BioPharma filed a lawsuit against Capital Point Ltd; its co-CEOs, Shay Itzhak Lior and Yossi Tamar; its chairman, Dr. Shuki Gleitman; and its major shareholders, Shir Roichman and Yehuda Kahane, in the District Court of Tel Aviv.

The lawsuit alleges that Capital Point engaged in improper conduct by unlawfully requesting that the company convene a shareholder meeting to replace its directors. Can-Fite BioPharma is suing for damages of NIS 40 million (approximately $11.1 million). 

A related action Can-Fite BioPharma initiated against Capital Point in the District Court of Tel Aviv is still pending.

Can-Fite BioPharma shares were trading flat at $2.91 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.95 and a 52-week low of $2.66.

Related Links:

Amneal Announces Restructuring Plan, Cuts Guidance

Altimmune To Acquire Spitfire Pharma For $5M, Add NASH Drug To Portfolio

The Supreme Court of Israel. Photo by israeltourism/Wikimedia

Posted-In: Biotech News Legal General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CANF)

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Moleculin Rallies On Patent Applications That Could Give Cancer Drug 20 Years of Protection