Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Surveys Users To Help Researchers Identify Coronavirus Clusters
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 4:18am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Surveys Users To Help Researchers Identify Coronavirus Clusters

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced Monday that it is surveying users for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms to help research efforts at Carnegie Mellon University.

What Happened

The social media platform's users in the United States will see a prompt for the optional survey at the top of their news feed starting Monday.

The Delphi Research Center at CMU will utilize the information to "generate new insights on how to respond to the crisis," Facebook said in a statement.

The efforts will include identifying possible COVID-19 clusters by creating "heat maps" based on the symptoms reported by users.

"This information can help health systems plan where resources are needed and potentially when, where and how to reopen parts of society," the social media company said.

Facebook may make the survey available in other countries if the research efforts prove to be useful, it said.

CMU won't "share individual survey responses" with the social media company, according to the statement. Facebook, in turn, won't "share information about who you are with the researchers."

Why It Matters

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google LLC similarly started surveying users on behalf of the CMU researchers late last month.

White House officials have suggested that a vaccine for the coronavirus will take at least 12 to 18 months to be available at a mass scale, even if the clinical trials of early developers like Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) are successful.

In the absence of a vaccine or drugs to counter COVID-19, officials have focused on containment measures, including identifying possible clusters and imposing lockdown to stop the spread.

Price Action

Facebook shares closed 7.37% higher at $165.55 on Monday and traded slightly lower at $165 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Apple To Make 1M Face Shields Per Week For Coronavirus Health Workers
Ty Cobb: The Greatest Pro Athlete Investor Of All Time?
Barron's Picks And Pans: Post-Pandemic Ideas, Safe Dividends And More
Facebook Announces $40M In Grants For Small US Businesses Affected By Coronavirus
Google Launches New Tool To Help Track Lockdowns
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, All Eyes On Jobs Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carnegie Mellon University Covid-19 FacebookNews Health Care Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga