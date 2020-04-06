Peloton Cancels April Live Classes

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) canceled live classes Monday, and the BBC reports that the move came after one of its New York employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Users of the company's exercise bikes can purchase a monthly subscription to access both livestreamed and recorded classes.

Peloton has suspended production in its New York and London studios until April 30, the company said in a statement.

The company had continued to operate its New York and London studios in adherence with local government and public health guidance, Peloton told the BBC.

“That said, we have decided to pause production of all live classes ... in the interim, we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves."

Peloton shares were trading up 0.75% at $28.96 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.02 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

