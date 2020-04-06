Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Cancels April Live Classes
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Peloton Cancels April Live Classes

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) canceled live classes Monday, and the BBC reports that the move came after one of its New York employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Users of the company's exercise bikes can purchase a monthly subscription to access both livestreamed and recorded classes.

Peloton has suspended production in its New York and London studios until April 30, the company said in a statement

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The company had continued to operate its New York and London studios in adherence with local government and public health guidance, Peloton told the BBC. 

“That said, we have decided to pause production of all live classes ... in the interim, we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves." 

Peloton shares were trading up 0.75% at $28.96 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.02 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

Related Links:

Peloton Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls On Outlook

Peloton Reports First Sales Beat As A Public Company

Photo courtesy of Peloton. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2020
Jim Chanos Talks Latest Major Short Win And How To Find New Opportunities
Video: 'Peloton Girl' Calls Out Citron's Andrew Left For Dismal Price Target
Cramer Weighs In On Peloton, Planet Fitness And More
Analysts Favor Peloton As Stay-At-Home Customers Take To Home Workouts
Pandemic Necessities: Guns, Jigsaw Puzzles, Yeast Among Items Flying Off The Shelves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BBC coronavirus Covid-19News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga