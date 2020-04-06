Why Planet Fitness Is Trading Higher Today

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) shares are trading higher on Monday potentially due to optimism that coronavirus cases are peaking in several US hotspots, which may indicate a sooner-than-expected reopening of gyms.

Planet Fitness is an American franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. The company reports that it has 1,859 clubs, making it one of the largest fitness club franchises by number of members and locations.

Planet Fitness shares are trading up 13.58% at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $88.77 and $23.77.