Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Shows 'Car Parts-Based' Ventilator Prototype For Coronavirus Pandemic
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2020 4:44am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Shows 'Car Parts-Based' Ventilator Prototype For Coronavirus Pandemic

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Sunday publicized a prototype of its ventilators for patients who fall critically ill from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

What Happened

"We are trying to make some ventilators out of some car parts so that we can help out the medical industry without taking away from their supply," one of the Tesla engineers, who is a part of the project, said during the demonstration.

The engineers didn't specify a timeline for the production of the ventilators. "There's still a lot of work to do, but we're giving it our best effort," one of the employees said.

Tesla had to shut down its Fremont and New York factories for regular production due to the shelter in place orders imposed by local authorities.

The automaker's chief executive officer Elon Musk later said the New York gigafactory would be reopened to produce ventilators for patients who fall critically ill from infecting the coronavirus and require breathing support.

Tesla earlier delivered the promised 1,000 ventilators to the government of California, but the company hadn't manufactured the ventilators itself.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) also said last week that it would make 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days, in collaboration with the General Electric Company's (NYSE: GE) healthcare subsidiary.

There are 337,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States at press time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and 9,643 people have died from the virus in the country,

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 5.62% higher at $480.01 on Friday. The shares traded 1.04% lower in the after-hours session at $475.

Photo Credit: Screenshot of Tesla Video.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + GE)

Boeing Extends Suspension Of Production In Seattle Area Indefinitely
Apple To Make 1M Face Shields Per Week For Coronavirus Health Workers
Detroit's Big 3 Report Sales Declines, But Outperform Expectations
Quicken Loans Joins The Fight Against COVID-19 As Michigan Takes Center Stage
Global Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 1M, Medical Equipment Remains In Shortage
GE Aviation Furloughs Half Its Engine Manufacturing Workforce Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Elon Musk ventilatorsNews Management Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga