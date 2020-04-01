Video: 'Peloton Girl' Calls Out Citron's Andrew Left For Dismal Price Target

Actress Monica Ruiz criticized Citron Research's Andrew Left for giving a bleak outlook for Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON).

What Happened

Twitter user "Typical VC" posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, saying that he had booked Ruiz's services on Cameo to talk about Citron.

Booked "Peloton girl" on Cameo to address Peloton short seller, @CitronResearch pic.twitter.com/UwCbKt6omH — Typical VC (@typicalVC) March 31, 2020

"I just thought that I would be a good person to talk a little s--t to you," Ruiz can be heard saying, referring to Left. "One bad little bit of promotional materials, or...press isn't going to kill a company like Peloton, especially right now."

Who's Ruiz?

The actress shot to fame last year when one of her expressions from a Peloton ad was turned into a meme on social media, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Citron's Price Target

Citron has given a price target of $5 on Peleton's shares by the end of 2020. Left maintained the price target in an analysis early March, even as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic increased demand for home fitness products and services. "With a potential recession on the horizon, selling $2k bikes with a $39 a month subscription might not be the best business model," Left said in the note.

Other analysts have said that Peloton is likely to continue to gain momentum during the widespread lockdowns.

Price Action

Peleton's shares closed 5.31% higher at $27.96 on Wednesday and added another 0.86% in the after-hours session.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peloton.