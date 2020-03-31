Why SiriusXM's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after receiving an upgrade.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $5.90.

SiriusXM is an American broadcasting company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City that provides satellite radio and online radio services operating in the U.S.

Sirius XM shares were trading up 4.57% at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.40 and a 52-week low of $4.11.