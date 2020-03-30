Why Keysight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares are trading higher on Monday.
The company announced it has enhanced its UXR Oscilloscopes to accelerate the development of its next-generation mmWave communications and applications.
Keysight Technologies is an American company that manufactures electronics test and measurement equipment and software.
Keysight Technologies shares were trading up 9.57% to $85.77 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $110 and a 52-week low of $71.03.
