Why Slack's Stock Traded Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 1:32pm   Comments
Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares were trading higher on Monday.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30, which would extend the period during which businesses and individuals utilize virtual communication platforms.

See Also: Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Slack Technologies operates Slack, a software-as-a-service platform that brings together people, applications and data. The company was founded in 2009.

Slack shares were trading down 1% to $28.27 at time of publication on Monday, although shares hit a high of $29.47 earlier in the session. The stock has a 52-week high of $42 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

