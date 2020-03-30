Why Sanofi's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) shares are trading higher on Monday.
The company reported the first patient outside of the U.S. has been treated as part of a global clinical program evaluating Kevzara in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.
Sanofi is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France.
Sanofi's shares were trading up 4.62% to $44.40 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.84 and a 52-week low of $37.62.
