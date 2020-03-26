Market Overview

Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were lower on Thursday after receiving a downgrades.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the  price target from $129 to $39 per share.

Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, offering products designed to simulate chicken, beef, and pork sausage. The company's initial products became available across the U.S. in 2012.

Beyond Meat shares were trading down 8.18% at $67.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $239.71 and $45.

Beyond Meat Analyst Sees Uncertainty Ahead, Downgrades Stock

Why Beyond Meat Now Has A Huge Opportunity At McDonald's

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Mar 2020JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

