Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were lower on Thursday after receiving a downgrades.

Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $129 to $39 per share.

Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, offering products designed to simulate chicken, beef, and pork sausage. The company's initial products became available across the U.S. in 2012.

Beyond Meat shares were trading down 8.18% at $67.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $239.71 and $45.

