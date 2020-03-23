Must-Read COVID-19 Stories You Might Have Missed This Weekend

The coronavirus news never seems to stop.

Here are some of the biggest stories from this weekend:

‘I’m Going To Keep Pushing’: Anthony Fauci Talks Navigating Politics In Rare Interview

From ScienceMag.org: Anthony Fauci, who to many watching the now-regular White House press briefings on the pandemic has become the scientific voice of reason about how to respond to the new coronavirus, runs from place to place in normal times and works long hours.

Now, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has even less time to sleep and travels at warp speed, typically racing daily from his office north of Washington, D.C., to his home in the capital, and then to the White House to gather with the Coronavirus Task Force in the Situation Room.

Read the full interview here.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Covid-19, Fueling Anxiety In The Capitol

From The New York Times: Senate Republicans were struggling to salvage a more than $1 trillion economic rescue package to respond to the coronavirus crisis when they got the message on Sunday afternoon: One of their own had been walking around the Capitol with Covid-19 for days as they debated how best to confront the rapidly spreading pandemic.

Senator Rand Paul had tested positive for the coronavirus, Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, told fellow Republicans over lunch. It was the news that lawmakers had been dreading for weeks as they went about their travel- and handshake-heavy routines while the disease circulated around the country.

Read the full story here.

Federal Reserve Vows 'Unlimited' Stimulus To Halt Coronavirus Recession

From CBS News:

In its boldest effort yet to protect the U.S. economy from the novel coronavirus, the Federal Reserve said Monday it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small businesses as well as large businesses and to local governments to help them weather the crisis.

The Fed's announcement removes any dollar limits from its plans to support the flow of credit through an economy that has been ravaged by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The central bank's all-out push has now gone beyond even the extraordinary drive it made to rescue the economy from the 2008 financial crisis.

Read the full story here.