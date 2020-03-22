Market Overview

Bezos Says Amazon Is Focused On Helping The Fight Against Coronavirus
Jason Shubnell  
March 22, 2020 12:59pm   Comments
"This isn’t business as usual," Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in a letter, "and it’s a time of great stress and uncertainty. It’s also a moment in time when the work we’re doing is its most critical."

Bezos said Amazon has changed its logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing and third-party seller processes "to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies."

At time of publication Sunday, the U.S. has a total of 26,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has caused many around the world to rely on e-commerce for their essential shopping needs.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The $919-billion company also said hourly workers at U.S. warehouses will receive double pay after 40 hours for overtime, from March 15 through May 9. Early last week, Amazon raised the minimum hourly rate for associates to $17 from $15 and announced plans to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S.

"My own time and thinking is now wholly focused on COVID-19 and on how Amazon can best play its role," Bezos said. "I want you to know Amazon will continue to do its part, and we won’t stop looking for new opportunities to help."

Read the full letter here.

Walmart To Hire 150,000 Workers To Meet Increased Demand, Promises To Pay $550M In Bonuses

How The Coronavirus Is Impacting Everyday Lives

Photo credit: Álvaro Ibáñez, via Wikimedia Commons

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Jeff BezosNews Health Care Retail Sales Tech General Best of Benzinga

