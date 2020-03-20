How The Coronavirus Is Impacting Everyday Lives: Twitter Roundup

It’s no secret the continued spread of the coronavirus has impacted people from virtually all walks of life. While those infected and investors are taking a major hit, it has trickled down into the lives of everyday people. Life as we know it has been altered, whether in good ways or bad ways, but it's hard for some people to adjust.

More Time At Home

Due to government officials and agencies advocating for social distancing and quarantining, employees are working from and spending more time with their families.

Working from home because of coronavirus is a great way to re-discover that your three year old child doesn’t quite get your dry sense of sarcasm — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 17, 2020

A commonly overlooked aspect of the work-from-home shift is the adjustment to a different work environment.

Today is Day 2 of @anuraio's work from home policy to help slow the spread of #covid19/#coronavirus. It's taking a bit to get used to for an old dog like me who is used to face to face communications, but this is an unprecedented situation and we all need to do our part. — Richard Kahn (@richkahn) March 17, 2020

Due to the stark lifestyle change, it seems as if more time at home is increasing engagement on Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Instagram (NYSE: FB).

The #coronavirus outbreak has led to people spending more time on #socialmedia, driving higher engagement on influencer marketing campaigns. https://t.co/MwUvX3e2bb — CMI/Compas (@CMI_Compas) March 17, 2020

Activities At A Halt

Gyms can be a hub for germs to congregate and thrive. As a result of this, fitness centers around the world are closing down. Gym goers and investors alike are flocking to at-home workouts as a solution to this. A popular company in the space is Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

Coronavirus Update

Due to Coronavirus, we will be temporarily CLOSING the HUB Fitness Center starting tomorrow, March 18 until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience!#IUP pic.twitter.com/kQccuWX9b9 — IUP Campus Rec (@IUPCampusRec) March 17, 2020

Gyms aren’t the only place where people can no longer congregate. Most movie theaters are now closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Not only are date nights canceled, but the industry's workers are facing unemployment.

Definitely don’t have it as bad as servers or anything but for those of us in the movie industry this is also a very scary time. I imagine this will be my last day of work for several weeks. #coronavirus #covid19 — Ascher Robbins (@AscherJRobbins) March 17, 2020

This sucks. I am jobless until further notice, stuck in my house for 2 weeks, my plans to see the Steven Universe Movie in theaters with friends have been cancelled. Seriously, I hate the CoronaVirus. Can we get a cure already??? #Coronavirus #QuarantineLife #COVID19 — Alex (@AutisticValue) March 17, 2020

TIme At Home Doesn’t Have To Be Boring

The quarantine doesn't have to be boring. Some people are prepping for it by not only stockpiling on food and essentials, but with entertainment, such as Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox.

My bf went on a shopping trip for self-quarantine essentials and came home with an XBOX. AN XBOX! Men are truly something — Ihna Mangundayao (@filipihna) March 15, 2020

Important Life Moments Missed

Some people are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than others, due to this, restrictions in place are forcing some people to miss out on important life moments.

We’re 37 weeks in and I had to sit out by first baby appointment today... I’ve had gone to all of’em so far, but due to #COVID19, only the pregnant moms are allowed to go back right now. I’m happy the hospital is taking precaution, but I also officially hate you, #Coronavirus! — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 17, 2020

Companies Adapting To Changes

As a potential solution for cinemas closing, one user is suggesting Disney (NYSE: DIS) and others set up a pay-per-view model for delayed movies.

Am I the only one who thinks that @disneyplus, @Netflix, @Hulu, and @PrimeVideo should set up pay per view for new movies. We likely won’t be going to @AMCTheatres or @RegalMovies or any of the others for a while. Group project! Work it out! #coronavirus #COVIDー19 — Charliey (@Lovetherain77) March 17, 2020

Silver Lining

With all the extra free time going around, people are choosing to be productive and making their life better.