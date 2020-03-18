Market Overview

WWE's Wrestlemania 36 Will Take Place Over 2 Nights, Hosted By Rob Gronkowski
Jason Shubnell  
March 18, 2020 8:06pm   Comments
WWE's Wrestlemania 36 Will Take Place Over 2 Nights, Hosted By Rob Gronkowski

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is stretching Wrestlemania 36 across the whole weekend.

The company announced Wednesday evening that the event will air on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski will host the two-night event.

WWE announced Monday evening its flagship event was moved from the 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, to the company's training facility in Orlando due to concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Last year's WrestleMania 35 generated $16.9 million in Metlife Stadium. The company also claims the event generated $165 million for the local economy in the New Jersey and New York areas.

Wrestlemania is big money for WWE, so moving to an empty arena has caused the company to pull out some extra stops. Time will tell if they work.

This won't be Gronkowski's first time on WWE programming. He previously appeared at WrestleMania 33, backing up former NFL player Mojo Rawley.

WWE's stock closed Wednesday's session at $33.94 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $100.45.

Posted-In: coronvirus Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania

