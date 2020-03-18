Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares are trading higher after the company received orphan drug designation from the FDA for DCR-A1AT.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Guess? (NYSE: GES) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares are trading higher after the company reported new business opportunities to address the coronavirus outbreak

Losers

  • Tailored Brands (NASDAQ: TLRD) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company noted comparable sales across brands decelerated due to the coronavirus.

