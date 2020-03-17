Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

In A First, Philippines Shuts Down All Financial Markets To Stop Coronavirus Spread
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Share:
In A First, Philippines Shuts Down All Financial Markets To Stop Coronavirus Spread

The Philippines on Tuesday halted all stock, currency, and bond trading in the country for an indefinite period as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Reuters reported.

What Happened

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended all trade until further notice "to ensure the safety of employees and traders," according to Reuters.

The index closed nearly 8% lower at 5,335.37 on Monday ahead of the closure. iShares MSCI Philippines exchange-traded-fund closed 19.45% lower at $19.76 on Monday in the U.S.

The move comes as President Rodrigo Duterte announced widespread lockdowns in the country to curb the spread of the virus.

Duterte on Monday put Luzon, an island of 57 million people, under "enhanced community quarantine" until April 12, as reported by Al Jazeera. The country's capital Manila is also under lockdown.

Why It Matters

This is the first time that the country has shut down all its financial markets as a response to the coronavirus that has infected 182,406 people worldwide.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) earlier this month shut down its Chicago trading floor, but its electronic trading platform Globex continues to function as normal.

Other exchange desks, including the New York Stock Exchange, have said they plan to continue their operations and are taking increased precautions against the coronavirus.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CME)

'One-Stop-Shop': Trading Technologies To Be Blocksize Capital's Preferred Front-End Execution Platform
'Netflix And Chill': Your Top 7 Work From Home Essentials During The Coronavirus Shutdown
'We Didn't Skip A Beat': Expanded NinjaTrader Platform Withstands High Trading Volumes, Market Crash
CME To Shut Down Chicago Trading Floor Over Coronavirus Concerns
CME Group Nabs Predata's Commodity, Fixed Income Signal Suites
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Philippines tradingNews Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga