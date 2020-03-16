Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 4 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR).
- Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 0.87% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs on Monday:
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.36. The stock traded up 30.91% on the session.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares were down 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.59.
- Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.25 with a daily change of up 36.93%.
- Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Monday.
As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
