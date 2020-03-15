Nike Stores Across The World To Temporarily Close

Amid the coronavirus (CVOID-19) outbreak, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) will close its retail stores across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand through March 27.

Nike is keeping open its stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in “many other countries. Workers will still be paid during this time off, a spokeswoman told CNBC.

On Saturday, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a similar measure, closing all Apple Stores outside of Greater China until March 27. Also, Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) will shorten hours at its retail outlets and will also suspend yoga classes and run clubs.

CNBC noted retailers such as Patagonia, Warby Parker and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) are also shutting their U.S. stores.

At time of publication Sunday morning, there are 2,727 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Related Links:

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Tested For Coronavirus, Extends Travel Ban To Ireland And UK

Photo by Emily Elconin.