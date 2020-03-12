Cargo Leasing Services To Close San Antonio Operation

Cargo Leasing Services, also known as CLS Express, is citing the loss of "certain customer contracts" as the reason it will permanently close its San Antonio operation and lay off 60 employees.

"This cessation of operations and closing of the CLS San Antonio facility is due to recent unforeseen developments relating to certain customer contracts of CLS," according to recent documents provided by the Texas Workforce Commission.

CLS did not specify which contracts it lost that led to the closing of its San Antonio operation. The company has been operating as a delivery service provider for Amazon since 2017, according to media reports.

CLS was founded in 2017, according to business filings. The company's principals are listed as co-founder and CEO Roberto Ramon; and Lalo Ramon, co-founder and director of compliance.

CLS executives did not return requests for comment. Calls to the company number did not go through.

CLS has a presence in all major Texas cities, according to its LinkedIn page. The company specializes in last mile delivery, expedited less-than-truckload, cross-border transportation, sprinter vans, box trucks and e-commerce fulfilment.

CLS had 30 trucks and 30 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. It is not known how many of those were located in San Antonio.

