Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Movers
Indices
- S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 2.44% to $281.03.
- Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 2.88% to $199.14.
- Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 2.07% to $243.42.
- FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.15% to $39.83.
- FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 2.44% to $48.64.
Commodities
- United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 7.69% to $7.
- Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 1.29% to $155.86.
Bonds
- 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.53% to $170.38.
Industries
- Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.97% to $37.38.
- Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 2.89% to $34.90.
- Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 3.52% to $85.02.
- Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 3.21% to $23.50.
Stocks Higher
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) increased 3.38% to $275.18.
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) rose 13.68% to $30.29.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) rose 23.57% to $12.85.
Stocks Lower
- Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) decreased 2.94% to $54.15.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) fell 15.40% to $21.59.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) decreased 22.07% to $1.73.
Top News
- Little Known Company's Shares Surge Again As Investors Confuse It With Zoom Video Communications
- US Stocks Set To Recover As Trump Proposes Payroll Tax Cut
- FANG Stocks Lose Nearly $150B In A Day As Coronavirus Fears Rise Even More, Oil Crashes
- Citron Showed 'Lack Of Understanding' Of Science Behind DNA Medicines, Inovio Says
Upcoming Earnings
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.0 and revenue of $171,150,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $151,710,000 and the EPS to be at $0.93.
Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.15 and revenue of $144,515,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $201,790,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.03.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.01 and revenue of $96,229,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $108,630,000 and the EPS to be at $0.16.
Earnings Recap
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.32, and revenue of 2,609,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.22 and revenue of $2,492,000,000.
