Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Movers

Indices

  • S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 2.44% to $281.03.
  • Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 2.88% to $199.14.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 2.07% to $243.42.
  • FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.15% to $39.83.
  • FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 2.44% to $48.64.

Commodities

  • United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 7.69% to $7.
  • Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 1.29% to $155.86.

Bonds

  • 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.53% to $170.38.

Industries

  • Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 0.97% to $37.38.
  • Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 2.89% to $34.90.
  • Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 3.52% to $85.02.
  • Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 3.21% to $23.50.

Stocks Higher

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) increased 3.38% to $275.18.
  • XP (NASDAQ:XP) rose 13.68% to $30.29.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) rose 23.57% to $12.85.

Stocks Lower

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) decreased 2.94% to $54.15.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) fell 15.40% to $21.59.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) decreased 22.07% to $1.73.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.0 and revenue of $171,150,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $151,710,000 and the EPS to be at $0.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.15 and revenue of $144,515,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $201,790,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.01 and revenue of $96,229,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $108,630,000 and the EPS to be at $0.16.

Earnings Recap

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released earnings for Q4, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.32, and revenue of 2,609,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.22 and revenue of $2,492,000,000.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

