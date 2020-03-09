Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Changes At Tim Hortons, Costco
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Changes At Tim Hortons, Costco

Ongoing coronavirus-related concerns prompted two companies to temporarily halt fan-favorite activities. Coffee chain Tim Hortons will not feature its yearly Roll Up the Rim promotion while Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) won't offer food samples.

Roll Up The Rim

Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, part of Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) portfolio brands, confirmed it will cancel its Roll Up the Rim contest for 2020. The contest consists of consumers rolling up the top of a coffee cup for a chance at winning a prize.

The company will no longer proceed with plans to offer 81-million cups as part of the promotion amid coronavirus concerns. Tim Hortons Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton told media over the weekend it "just doesn't seem like the right solution" to oversee a promotion in which many people use their mouth to roll up the rim which is then handed to an employe confirm the prize.

Costco Samples

Costco stores in the U.S., Canada, China, and likely elsewhere will no longer offer consumers free samples in between aisles. As noted in a viral Reddit post: "Eating samples from the same tray and then we put the food in our mouths and lick our fingers / wipe our mouths and go on to the next sample tray (read: petri dish).... No No No No NO!

Related Links

Rail Union Urges Rail Industry To Respond To Coronavirus Concerns

Trucking Volumes Spike Despite— Because Of—Coronavirus Concerns

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + QSR)

Energy Sector Under New Pressure From Plunging Crude, But Transports Could Benefit
16 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Amazon To Sell Technology Behind Grab-And-Go Stores To Other Retailers
Transports, Energy Continue To Suffer As Events Canceled, OPEC Can't Reach Agreement
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Costco Analyst Breaks Down Q2, Says Coronavirus Impact 'Too Unpredictable'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coffee coronavirusNews Health Care Restaurants Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga