Coronavirus Concerns Prompts Changes At Tim Hortons, Costco

Ongoing coronavirus-related concerns prompted two companies to temporarily halt fan-favorite activities. Coffee chain Tim Hortons will not feature its yearly Roll Up the Rim promotion while Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) won't offer food samples.

Roll Up The Rim

Iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, part of Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) portfolio brands, confirmed it will cancel its Roll Up the Rim contest for 2020. The contest consists of consumers rolling up the top of a coffee cup for a chance at winning a prize.

The company will no longer proceed with plans to offer 81-million cups as part of the promotion amid coronavirus concerns. Tim Hortons Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton told media over the weekend it "just doesn't seem like the right solution" to oversee a promotion in which many people use their mouth to roll up the rim which is then handed to an employe confirm the prize.

Costco Samples

Costco stores in the U.S., Canada, China, and likely elsewhere will no longer offer consumers free samples in between aisles. As noted in a viral Reddit post: "Eating samples from the same tray and then we put the food in our mouths and lick our fingers / wipe our mouths and go on to the next sample tray (read: petri dish).... No No No No NO!

