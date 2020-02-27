Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sony's PlayStation 5 To Hit Shelves During 2020 Holiday Season
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Sony's PlayStation 5 To Hit Shelves During 2020 Holiday Season

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE)  will be releasing its PlayStation 5 video game console in December 2020.

What Happened

Sony has made an announcement on the official website saying it would be releasing the next version of its PlayStation console. The previous model, PlayStation 4, was released in November 2013.

Bloomberg has reported that the new console could cost up to $450 due to a scarcity of components, which has escalated manufacturing costs.

Why It Matters

The PlayStation range of gaming consoles competes with Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. PlayStation 4 sales have topped 91 million, while rival Xbox has sold 60 million units.

In the 2019 holiday season, Sony sold 5.6 million PlayStation 4 consoles, according to Business Insider, citing the lower cost of the device as a draw.

The upcoming console may face stiff competition from Nintendo Co Ltd.'s (OTC: NTDOY) Switch released in China in 2019, which includes a cheaper Switch Lite model as well as its Switch console, which is priced in the $200 range.

Price Action 

Sony shares traded 1.45% lower at $63.01 in the pre-market session in New York on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.57% higher at $63.94.

The company’s shares traded at USD 62.43 at end of the trade in Tokyo, on Thursday, lower by 3.89%.

Posted-In: Business Insider Nintendo PlayStationNews Retail Sales Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

Sony Cancels PAX East Appearance Over Coronavirus Concerns
26 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
2020 Mobile World Congress Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
Former Hulu CEO To Become Amazon Video Entertainment Head
$229M For Insomniac Games: Sony Reveals Details Of The Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga