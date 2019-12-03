Market Overview

Nintendo Switch To Launch In China Dec.10
Catherine Ross  
 
December 03, 2019 11:48pm   Comments
Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY: US) will start selling Nintendo Switch Dec. 10 in China at the 2,099 yuan (approximately $298) price, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The console will be launched with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and a one-year warranty. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo's most popular games, are expected to be released in the country in the following weeks.

Nintendo is also planning the Switch Lite, the console's cheaper version, release in China, according to Tencent.

Stock Price

Nintendo’s shares closed down at $50.93, 1,78% gain, while Tencent’s stock was down 0.5%, at $41.69.

Posted-In: China Nintendo Nintendo SwitchNews Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

