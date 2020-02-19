Market Overview

Elon Musk Not Happy About Bill Gates' Porsche Purchase, Calls Their Conversations 'Underwhelming'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk called Bill Gates “underwhelming” after the latter disclosed he owns a Porsche Taycan.

What Happened 

During an interview with a YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Gates was asked about electric cars and the billionaire revealed that he owns a non-Tesla electric vehicle. “I just got a Porsche Taycan.” He added that it was a “premium-price car” and “very, very cool.” Gates told Brownlee that it was his first electric car.

The co-founder of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) expressed the opinion that electric vehicles would fall behind gasoline cars in terms of range.

CNBC reported that Porsche Taycan Turba sells at $150,900 in the U.S. while the standard price of an entry-level Tesla Model 3 is $39,490. Tesla’s Turbo S is the pricer variant at $185,000.

The interview seems to have gotten under Tesla's owner skin. Elon Musk later tweeted, “My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh.”

Why It Matters

This is not the first time Musk has generated controversy over his tweets. In 2018, British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who was involved in rescuing children stuck in a cave in Thailand, sued Tesla after he called him a pedophile on Twitter. 

In 2017, Musk took to Twitter to claim that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) had a limited understanding of artificial intelligence. 

Price Action

Tesla shares traded 2.75% higher at $882.01 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 7.3% higher at $858.40

Microsoft shares traded 0.24% higher at $187.68 in the after hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 1.01% higher at $187.23.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Bill Gates Elon Musk TeslaNews Tech

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

