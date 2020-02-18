Truck Parking Lot Shooting, Amazon Counterfeits, Surviving Cancer And More — WTT?!?

On this Presidents Day episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about a trucker shot over a parking spot, the incoming capacity crunch, and the White House China trade deal watchdog group.

They'll see why counterfeit Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) goods are now trending in supply chain.

Attorney Heather Devine talks hostage cargo, e-commerce and taking motorcycles to the track.

Cancer survivor and owner/operator Ingrid Brown shares her inspirational journey.

Plus news on "yesterday's delivery," coronavirus, NFI's electric fleets, Facebook, Chaka Khan and much more.

