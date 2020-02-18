Truck Parking Lot Shooting, Amazon Counterfeits, Surviving Cancer And More — WTT?!?
On this Presidents Day episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about a trucker shot over a parking spot, the incoming capacity crunch, and the White House China trade deal watchdog group.
They'll see why counterfeit Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) goods are now trending in supply chain.
Attorney Heather Devine talks hostage cargo, e-commerce and taking motorcycles to the track.
Cancer survivor and owner/operator Ingrid Brown shares her inspirational journey.
Plus news on "yesterday's delivery," coronavirus, NFI's electric fleets, Facebook, Chaka Khan and much more.
#freightnews #trucking #whatthetruck
Credits Song : Trenches – Retro Gaming Version [Royalty Free]
Music provided and produced by LonePeakMusic
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Amazon Freight FreightwavesNews Commodities Legal Markets General