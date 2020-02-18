Market Overview

Truck Parking Lot Shooting, Amazon Counterfeits, Surviving Cancer And More — WTT?!?
FreightWaves  
February 18, 2020 9:02am   Comments
On this Presidents Day episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about a trucker shot over a parking spot, the incoming capacity crunch, and the White House China trade deal watchdog group.

They'll see why counterfeit Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) goods are now trending in supply chain.

Attorney Heather Devine talks hostage cargo, e-commerce and taking motorcycles to the track.

Cancer survivor and owner/operator Ingrid Brown shares her inspirational journey.

Plus news on "yesterday's delivery," coronavirus, NFI's electric fleets, Facebook, Chaka Khan and much more.

#freightnews #trucking #whatthetruck

Credits Song : Trenches – Retro Gaming Version [Royalty Free]

Music provided and produced by LonePeakMusic

Posted-In: Amazon Freight FreightwavesNews Commodities Legal Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
