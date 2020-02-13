Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Would You Like Some Shoes With Your KFC Chicken?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Would You Like Some Shoes With Your KFC Chicken?

April fools didn't come early this year: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s KFC chain is teaming up with shoe company Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) to collaborate on a new line of shoes.

What Happened

KFC and Crocs will team up and create two limited-edition Crocs, the companies said in a Wednesday. The first is described as a "sky-high, platform avant-garde version" which was showcased by Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) during New York's fashion week. The second is a "classic clog version" called Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog.

"As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO. "We're honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York's biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe."

Why It's Important

Both lines of shoes feature a "realistic" KFC pattern with inspiration coming from the classic red-colored chicken bucket. Catering to the most discerning customer who wants chicken-themed footwear, the shoes will include "chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick."

The novelty shoes will go on sale in the spring and will be available in unisex sizes. The Classic version will sell for $59.99.

Related Links

Yum Brands Reports Mixed Q4, CFO Says It's 'A Stronger Company'

UBS Says Nike's Stock Is About To Go For A Run

Posted-In: chicken KFC shoesNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CROX + YUM)

Ex-Yum Brands CEO Offers Insight On Dealing With Global Health Scares
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
74 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Yum Brands Reports Mixed Q4, CFO Says It's 'A Stronger Company'
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As China Cuts Tariffs
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga