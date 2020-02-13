Would You Like Some Shoes With Your KFC Chicken?

April fools didn't come early this year: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s KFC chain is teaming up with shoe company Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) to collaborate on a new line of shoes.

What Happened

KFC and Crocs will team up and create two limited-edition Crocs, the companies said in a Wednesday. The first is described as a "sky-high, platform avant-garde version" which was showcased by Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) during New York's fashion week. The second is a "classic clog version" called Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog.

"As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO. "We're honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York's biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe."

Why It's Important

Both lines of shoes feature a "realistic" KFC pattern with inspiration coming from the classic red-colored chicken bucket. Catering to the most discerning customer who wants chicken-themed footwear, the shoes will include "chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick."

The novelty shoes will go on sale in the spring and will be available in unisex sizes. The Classic version will sell for $59.99.

