'The Oscar Goes To...' 38 Jaw-Dropping Prop Bets, Betting Lines For The 2020 Academy Awards
It's time to roll out the red carpet. The most outstanding film stars will descend upon Dolby Theater for the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 6. If movies aren't your cup of tea, delving into prop bets is a great way of adding intrigue when watching this year's Oscars.
Quick Look: the best 92nd Academy Award prop bets for 2020:
- How many times will "Kobe" or "Mamba" be said?
- Total bleeps during acceptance speech?
- Will "Trump" be said during broadcast?
- Will Brad Pitt Bring A Date To The Oscars?
- Will Brad Pitt Hug Jennifer Aniston On Camera During The Oscars?
What Is A Prop Bet?
In case you aren't in the know, "prop bets" are short for "proposition bets". What makes award show prop bets so popular is their ability to call attention away from the "winners and losers", and towards outcomes other than the main event at hand.
Not a movie connoisseur? Have no fear- whether or not you had a chance to catch 2019's most outstanding films, you can still find some really interesting props for this year's show.
You may want to consider the newsworthy references that may take place at this year's ceremony:
What/Who Will Be Mentioned First?
Australia Wildfires: +155
Climate Change: +250
Donald Trump: +300
Iran And/Or Iraq: +700
Ricky Gervais: +700
Greta Thunberg: +2000
Puerto Rico: +2500
Harvey Weinstein: +4000
Chet Hanks: +5000
If you believe Greta Thunberg will be mentioned first during The Oscars, you would be able to bet this outcome at +2000 odds. The "+2000" odds price also reads as "20/1". So, every $1 wagered earns $20 in winnings.
What Will Happen At This Year's Oscars?
Think you know what twists and turns will happen at this year's Academy Awards? Test your knowledge and take our survey below!
The following are the most unique prop bets for the 92nd Academy Awards.
Gender of first person to appear on stage?
Female: -250
Male: +200
Transgender: +2000
How many times will "Kobe" or "Mamba" be said?
Over 1½ Kobe or Mamba: -120
Under 1½ Kobe or Mamba: -120
Length of opening monologue by 1st person on stage
Under 5½ minutes: -150
Over 5½ minutes: +110
Presenter drop a cue card before or after opening
No: -500
Yes: +300
Presenters put on glasses before reading cue card
Under 2½ Total presenters: -400
Over 2½ Total presenters: +250
Total bleeps during acceptance speech
Under 1½ Total people: -200
Over 1½ Total people: +150
Total upsets in the Big Five categories
Over ½ Total upsets: -200
Under ½ Total upsets: +150
Who will Best Actor thank first?
The Academy: +100
Husband/Wife/Partner: +250
Director: +300
Mother: +700
God: +1000
Who will Best Actress thank first?
The Academy: +100
Husband/Wife/Partner: +250
Director: +300
Mother: +700
God: +1000
Will "Trump" be said during broadcast?
No: -150
Yes: +110
Will a presenter announce wrong winner?
Yes: +1500
Winners continue their speeches over exit music?
Over 4½ Total Winners: -120
Under 4½ Total Winners: -120
Winners put on glasses before reading acceptance
Under 2½ Total Winners: -175
Over 2½ Total Winners: +135
Winners trip/fall as they walk to the Microphone
No: -900
Yes: +500
Odds To Win Best Picture
1917: -230
Parasite: +250
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +800
Joker: +1600
Jojo Rabbit: +6000
The Irishman: +6000
Marriage Story: +12500
Little Women: +15000
Ford V Ferrari: +20000
Odds To Win Best Director
Sam Mendes (1917): -1400
Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite): +550
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): +1200
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman): +4000
Todd Phillips (Joker): +5000
Odds To Win Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker): -2500
Adam Driver (Marriage Story): +1000
Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory): +1700
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes): +2000
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): +2000
Odds To Win Best Actress
Renée Zellweger (Judy): -2000
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story): +750
Charlize Theron (Bombshell): +2000
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet): +2200
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women): +2200
Odds To Win Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): -2400
Joe Pesci (The Irishman): +900
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood): +1400
Al Pacino (The Irishman): +1800
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes): +3300
Odds To Win Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern (Marriage Story): -1600
Margot Robbie (Bombshell): +850
Florence Pugh (Little Women): +1000
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit): +2500
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell): +3500
Odds To Win Best Original Screenplay
Parasite: -225
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +160
Marriage Story: +1200
1917: +3300
Knives Out: +4500
Odds To Win Best Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit: -250
Little Women: +180
The Irishman: +900
Joker: +5500
The Two Popes: +5500
Odds To Win Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4: -125
Klaus: EVEN
Missing Link: +950
I Lost My Body: +3000
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: +6000
Odds To Win Best Cinematography
1917 -2000
Joker +1400
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood +1400
The Lighthouse +1400
The Irishman +2000
Odds To Win Best Costume Design
Little Women: -300
Jojo Rabbit: +275
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +600
Joker: +4000
The Irishman: +4500
Odds To Win Best Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix): -200
For Sama (PBS): +175
Honeyland (Neon): +700
The Cave (National Geographic): +3000
The Edge Of Democracy (Netflix): +5000
Odds To Win Best Film Editing
Parasite: -125
Ford V Ferrari: +130
The Irishman: +550
Jojo Rabbit: +3000
Joker: +3500
Odds To Win Best International Feature Film
Parasite (South Korea): -6000
Pain And Glory (Spain): +1000
Honeyland (North Macedonia): +2000
Les Misérables (France): +2000
Corpus Christi (Poland): +3000
Odds To Win Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Bombshell: -600
Joker: +400
Judy: +1500
1917: +1800
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil: +3300
Odds To Win Best Original Score
Joker (Hildur Gudnadóttir): -500
1917 (Thomas Newman): +300
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat): +1500
Star Wars (The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams): +2800
Marriage Story (Randy Newman): +3500
Odds To Win Best Original Song
I'm Gonna, Love Me Again (Rocketman): -850
Stand Up (Harriet): +550
Into The Unknown (Frozen II): +1000
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4): +2500
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough): +3500
Odds To Win Best Production Design
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -200
1917: +250
Parasite: +400
The Irishman: +3300
Jojo Rabbit: +5000
Odds To Win Best Sound Editing
1917: -300
Ford V Ferrari: +185
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +2500
Joker: +3000
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: +3000
Odds To Win Best Sound Mixing
1917: -200
Ford V Ferrari: +130
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +2500
Ad Astra: +3000
Joker: +3300
Odds To Win Best Visual Effects
1917: -125
Avengers: Endgame: +190
The Irishman: +500
The Lion King: +800
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: +3300
Will Brad Pitt Bring A Date To The Oscars?
Yes: +170
No: -250
Will Brad Pitt Hug Jennifer Aniston On Camera During The Oscars?
Yes: +500
No: -900
Photo: Sony Pictures, 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer'
