'The Oscar Goes To...' 38 Jaw-Dropping Prop Bets, Betting Lines For The 2020 Academy Awards

It's time to roll out the red carpet. The most outstanding film stars will descend upon Dolby Theater for the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 6. If movies aren't your cup of tea, delving into prop bets is a great way of adding intrigue when watching this year's Oscars.

Quick Look: the best 92nd Academy Award prop bets for 2020:

How many times will "Kobe" or "Mamba" be said?

Total bleeps during acceptance speech?

Will "Trump" be said during broadcast?

Will Brad Pitt Bring A Date To The Oscars?

Will Brad Pitt Hug Jennifer Aniston On Camera During The Oscars?

What Is A Prop Bet?

In case you aren't in the know, "prop bets" are short for "proposition bets". What makes award show prop bets so popular is their ability to call attention away from the "winners and losers", and towards outcomes other than the main event at hand.

Not a movie connoisseur? Have no fear- whether or not you had a chance to catch 2019's most outstanding films, you can still find some really interesting props for this year's show.

You may want to consider the newsworthy references that may take place at this year's ceremony:

What/Who Will Be Mentioned First?

Australia Wildfires: +155

Climate Change: +250

Donald Trump: +300

Iran And/Or Iraq: +700

Ricky Gervais: +700

Greta Thunberg: +2000

Puerto Rico: +2500

Harvey Weinstein: +4000

Chet Hanks: +5000

If you believe Greta Thunberg will be mentioned first during The Oscars, you would be able to bet this outcome at +2000 odds. The "+2000" odds price also reads as "20/1". So, every $1 wagered earns $20 in winnings.

What Will Happen At This Year's Oscars?

Think you know what twists and turns will happen at this year's Academy Awards? Test your knowledge and take our survey below!

The following are the most unique prop bets for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Gender of first person to appear on stage?

Female: -250

Male: +200

Transgender: +2000

How many times will "Kobe" or "Mamba" be said?

Over 1½ Kobe or Mamba: -120

Under 1½ Kobe or Mamba: -120

Length of opening monologue by 1st person on stage

Under 5½ minutes: -150

Over 5½ minutes: +110

Presenter drop a cue card before or after opening

No: -500

Yes: +300

Presenters put on glasses before reading cue card

Under 2½ Total presenters: -400

Over 2½ Total presenters: +250

Total bleeps during acceptance speech

Under 1½ Total people: -200

Over 1½ Total people: +150

Total upsets in the Big Five categories

Over ½ Total upsets: -200

Under ½ Total upsets: +150

Who will Best Actor thank first?

The Academy: +100

Husband/Wife/Partner: +250

Director: +300

Mother: +700

God: +1000

Who will Best Actress thank first?

The Academy: +100

Husband/Wife/Partner: +250

Director: +300

Mother: +700

God: +1000

Will "Trump" be said during broadcast?

No: -150

Yes: +110

Will a presenter announce wrong winner?

Yes: +1500

Winners continue their speeches over exit music?

Over 4½ Total Winners: -120

Under 4½ Total Winners: -120

Winners put on glasses before reading acceptance

Under 2½ Total Winners: -175

Over 2½ Total Winners: +135

Winners trip/fall as they walk to the Microphone

No: -900

Yes: +500

Odds To Win Best Picture

1917: -230

Parasite: +250

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +800

Joker: +1600

Jojo Rabbit: +6000

The Irishman: +6000

Marriage Story: +12500

Little Women: +15000

Ford V Ferrari: +20000

Odds To Win Best Director

Sam Mendes (1917): -1400

Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite): +550

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): +1200

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman): +4000

Todd Phillips (Joker): +5000

Odds To Win Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker): -2500

Adam Driver (Marriage Story): +1000

Antonio Banderas (Pain And Glory): +1700

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes): +2000

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): +2000

Odds To Win Best Actress

Renée Zellweger (Judy): -2000

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story): +750

Charlize Theron (Bombshell): +2000

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet): +2200

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women): +2200

Odds To Win Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood): -2400

Joe Pesci (The Irishman): +900

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood): +1400

Al Pacino (The Irishman): +1800

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes): +3300

Odds To Win Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (Marriage Story): -1600

Margot Robbie (Bombshell): +850

Florence Pugh (Little Women): +1000

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit): +2500

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell): +3500

Odds To Win Best Original Screenplay

Parasite: -225

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +160

Marriage Story: +1200

1917: +3300

Knives Out: +4500

Odds To Win Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit: -250

Little Women: +180

The Irishman: +900

Joker: +5500

The Two Popes: +5500

Odds To Win Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4: -125

Klaus: EVEN

Missing Link: +950

I Lost My Body: +3000

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: +6000

Odds To Win Best Cinematography

1917 -2000

Joker +1400

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood +1400

The Lighthouse +1400

The Irishman +2000

Odds To Win Best Costume Design

Little Women: -300

Jojo Rabbit: +275

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +600

Joker: +4000

The Irishman: +4500

Odds To Win Best Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix): -200

For Sama (PBS): +175

Honeyland (Neon): +700

The Cave (National Geographic): +3000

The Edge Of Democracy (Netflix): +5000

Odds To Win Best Film Editing

Parasite: -125

Ford V Ferrari: +130

The Irishman: +550

Jojo Rabbit: +3000

Joker: +3500

Odds To Win Best International Feature Film

Parasite (South Korea): -6000

Pain And Glory (Spain): +1000

Honeyland (North Macedonia): +2000

Les Misérables (France): +2000

Corpus Christi (Poland): +3000

Odds To Win Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Bombshell: -600

Joker: +400

Judy: +1500

1917: +1800

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil: +3300

Odds To Win Best Original Score

Joker (Hildur Gudnadóttir): -500

1917 (Thomas Newman): +300

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat): +1500

Star Wars (The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams): +2800

Marriage Story (Randy Newman): +3500

Odds To Win Best Original Song

I'm Gonna, Love Me Again (Rocketman): -850

Stand Up (Harriet): +550

Into The Unknown (Frozen II): +1000

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4): +2500

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough): +3500

Odds To Win Best Production Design

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood -200

1917: +250

Parasite: +400

The Irishman: +3300

Jojo Rabbit: +5000

Odds To Win Best Sound Editing

1917: -300

Ford V Ferrari: +185

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +2500

Joker: +3000

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: +3000

Odds To Win Best Sound Mixing

1917: -200

Ford V Ferrari: +130

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: +2500

Ad Astra: +3000

Joker: +3300

Odds To Win Best Visual Effects

1917: -125

Avengers: Endgame: +190

The Irishman: +500

The Lion King: +800

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: +3300

Will Brad Pitt Bring A Date To The Oscars?

Yes: +170

No: -250

Will Brad Pitt Hug Jennifer Aniston On Camera During The Oscars?

Yes: +500

No: -900

Photo: Sony Pictures, 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer'