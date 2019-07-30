“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had the best weekend opening for a Quentin Tarantino film with its $41 million debut, just edging out his “Inglorious Basterds,” which drew $38 million in its 2009 opening.

This one, from Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE)'s Columbia Pictures, is Tarantino’s ninth film and some major star power helping it out with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)'s "The Lion King" topped all films this past weekend in its second weekend in theaters, after a massive opening take of nearly $190 million.

Behind “Once Upon a Time” and “Inglorious Basterds” was 2012’s “Django Unchained,” which brought in $30 million in its first weekend and went on to be the director’s biggest overall hit with $425 million in box office earnings.

Here’s how the Tarantino films started off, with data compiled by Box Office Mojo and Statista.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 2019. $41.1 million “Inglorious Basterds” 2009. $38 million “Django Unchained” 2012. $30.1 million “Kill Bill Vol 2” 2004 $25.1 million “Kill Bill Vol 1” 2003 $22.1 million “The Hateful Eight” 2015 $15.7 million “Pulp Fiction” 1994 $9.3 million “Jackie Brown” 1997 $9.3 million “Reservoir Dogs” 1992 $0.1 million

To be fair, “Reservoir Dogs,” now a cult classic, didn’t have much a shot at a big opener, starting in limited release in just 19 theaters.

