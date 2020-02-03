Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Addresses Stadia Users Complaints About Lack Of Info For Upcoming Games

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2020 8:35am   Comments
Share:
Google Addresses Stadia Users Complaints About Lack Of Info For Upcoming Games

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) says it's putting out weekly information on its new Stadia cloud gaming service, but that most information about new games will come from game publishers.

Google was responding to complaints on Reddit and elsewhere that Google hasn't given Stadia buyers enough information about when they'll see the 120 new games Google promised would come out this year on the service.

"We understand the desire to hear more specifics on the games, after all, that is what it is about: the games," Google said in a statement to gameindustry.biz, which wrote about the complaints. "Of course, not all 120 titles will be announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to make the announcement about their IP/games, and which platforms it will appear on -- just as we will do with the exclusive content coming to Stadia."

Google said several things might affect when new games are announced, from timing of promotions to demo plans to shareholder requirements, in addition to when the games are actually ready.

Stadia launched this past November amid criticism that it wasn't fully ready. Some initial buyers got three free months, and the end of that period is approaching, putting Google under new pressure to keep those subscribers.

Related Links:

Google Stadia Launch Update: Stadia Codes Being Sent Out 'Throughout The Day'

How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'

Photo credit: dronepicr via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: eSports Google StadiaNews Tech

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
8 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2020
Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Political Ads And Security Concerns Controversy
13 Super Bowl 54 Commercials You Won't Want To Miss
MAGA: A Look At The Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga