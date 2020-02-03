Google Addresses Stadia Users Complaints About Lack Of Info For Upcoming Games

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) says it's putting out weekly information on its new Stadia cloud gaming service, but that most information about new games will come from game publishers.

Google was responding to complaints on Reddit and elsewhere that Google hasn't given Stadia buyers enough information about when they'll see the 120 new games Google promised would come out this year on the service.

"We understand the desire to hear more specifics on the games, after all, that is what it is about: the games," Google said in a statement to gameindustry.biz, which wrote about the complaints. "Of course, not all 120 titles will be announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to make the announcement about their IP/games, and which platforms it will appear on -- just as we will do with the exclusive content coming to Stadia."

Google said several things might affect when new games are announced, from timing of promotions to demo plans to shareholder requirements, in addition to when the games are actually ready.

Stadia launched this past November amid criticism that it wasn't fully ready. Some initial buyers got three free months, and the end of that period is approaching, putting Google under new pressure to keep those subscribers.

Related Links:

Google Stadia Launch Update: Stadia Codes Being Sent Out 'Throughout The Day'

How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'

Photo credit: dronepicr via Wikimedia Commons