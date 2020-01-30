Market Overview

Black Diamond Therapeutics Opens Well Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 11:12am   Comments
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $33 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BDTX."

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies.

JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Cowen and company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

