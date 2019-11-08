Market Overview

TELA Bio Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2019 11:58am   Comments
TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) made its public debut on Friday morning, opening at $13.75 after being priced at $13 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TELA."

TELA Bio is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager and JMP Securities is acting as co-manager.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

