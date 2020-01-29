KFC Will Test Out More 'Beyond Fried Chicken'

Fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken announced Wednesday it will expand testing a plant-based chicken product made by Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) to two new markets.

Several KFC restaurants in Charlotte, Nashville, and surrounding areas, will offer customers its new Beyond Fried Chicken menu items. The decision to expand testing from the sole market of Atlanta last summer was based on "overwhelmingly successful" results, the company said. The encouraging sales data prompted KFC and its parent company Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to further invest in the product line.

Why It's Important For KFC And Beyond Meat

KFC and Beyond Meat are working together to make additional improvements to the Beyond Fried Chicken. The ultimate objective is for the plant-based item to look and taste just like KFC's world-famous fried chicken. A new recipe has been designed to "deliver on the taste and texture" of a whole muscle chicken.

"The response in Atlanta continues to underscore the growing consumer demand for high-quality, delicious plant-based meats. Together with KFC's team, we have created a plant-based chicken that looks, tastes and pulls apart like a chicken breast. I am very proud of what our R&D teams have accomplished and look forward to continuing to lead the charge on plant-based chicken," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO.

KFC's new round of testing will start on Feb. 3 through Feb. 23, or until supplies last.

