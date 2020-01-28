Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Saudi Aramco Invests In Blockchain Oil Trade Platform, Plans To Use Its Services
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 11:31pm   Comments
Share:
Saudi Aramco Invests In Blockchain Oil Trade Platform, Plans To Use Its Services

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, better known as Saudi Aramco, has invested $5 million in a blockchain startup VAKT that provides post-trade processing service.

What Happened

The oil giant invested in VAKT through its investment arm Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV), the startup said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another subsidiary, Aramco Trading, will also become a user of the VAKT platform, which is already live in the North Sea crude oil market, the statement said.

VAKT will use the investment to expand into other markets, in particular, Asia.

"The North Sea is just the start for us. In a few short months," VAKT CEO Etienne Amic said in the statement. "We couldn't ask for a better partner ahead of our future expansion than Saudi Aramco – especially when it comes to the company's reach and expertise in Asia."

Other significantcompanies in the oil sector, including California-based Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), French Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT), and Indian Reliance Industries Ltd. (OTC: RLNIY) have previously backed the startup, as reported by Reuters.

Aramco became the world's most valuable publicly-traded company, ahead of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), after raising the world's largest initial public offering in December.

Price Action

The oil company's stock closed at $9.13 in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Blockchain Saudi AramcoNews Commodities IPOs Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + CVX)

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Apple's Q1 Earnings Boosted By Strong iPhone, Services Sales
How Options Traders Are Betting On Apple Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Turnaround Tuesday? Stocks Look To Bounce Back As Apple Earnings Loom Later
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Jan. 28, 2020: AAPL, BWA, HAPP, APT, SBUX
Apple's Q1 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga