AMD CEO Lisa Su Joins Cisco Board

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMD) high-flying CEO Lisa Su, who has been instrumental in reviving the fortunes of the company following years of underperformance, is set to join the board of networking giant Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).

"Lisa is an accomplished business leader with deep expertise in the semiconductor industry," said Chuck Robbins, Cisco chairman and CEO. "We look forward to her contributions to Cisco's board and our business as we continue to develop ground breaking technologies, and a new internet for the 5G era that will help our customers innovate faster than ever before."

Incidentally, Su stepped down from the board of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) in December.

Why It's Important

Cisco has a presence in the server market with its Unified Computing System servers, which primarily come with server chips from Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) stable, Tom's Hardware pointed out. A few models, however, feature AMD's EPYC server chips.

The appointment is seen by some industry people as suggesting increased collaboration between the two companies, CRN reported.

