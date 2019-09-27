Report: AMD's Server Processor Market Share To Breach 10% In 2020, Buoyed By Enterprise Wins

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)'s accent on innovation and product releases seems to be bearing fruit on multiple fronts.

The chipmaker is likely to double its share of the server processor market in a year, according to a report in Digitimes.

AMD is poised take over 10% of the server market by the end of 2020, up from 5%, Digitimes said, citing market observers.

Optimism concerning AMD's strong showing stems from the fact that it has won large orders from big tech companies such as Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Nokia.

These companies are deploying the second-generation EPYC 7002 series processors manufactured using 7nm technology for enterprise, cloud and high-performance applications.

Dell announced five new Dell EMC PowerEdge platforms powered by second-gen EPYC processors. Nokia is using the chips to accelerate its Cloud Packet Core system to help service providers deliver converged broadband, IoT and machine-type communication services for 5G.

Less than two years ago, rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) enjoyed a near-monopoly in the server processor market, according to Tom's Hardware.

AMD has been slowly and steadily clawing its way higher, with competitive pricing and performance that is on par with Intel's offerings.

AMD recently released a new second-generation EPYC 7H12 processor, with 64 core/128 thread, 2.6Ghz base frequency and 3.3Ghz max boost frequency.

AMD shares were down 2.7% at $28.68 at the time of publication, while Intel shares were down 0.55% at $50.64.

