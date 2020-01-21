AMD Says 'Nvidia Killer' Graphics Card Is Set For Launch This Year

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are likely to see further momentum this year, given the ongoing strong product momentum.

Speculations were rife in the middle of 2019 that AMD was prepping to launch an assault on rival NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) by targeting the high-end graphics card segment, which was the stronghold of the latter. AMD was reportedly working on a high-end graphics card internally codenamed "Nvidia Killer."

AMD All But Confirms

AMD confirmed at the Consumers Electronics Show as well as in an interview titled "Bring Up," where CEO Lisa Su recapped the company's CES presentations a high-end Navi graphics card will be released later this year.

"I can say you're going to see Big Navi in 2020," Su said in the interview.

In a roundtable Q&A session with the press at CES, Su reportedly said it's important to have a high-end discrete graphics car.

"So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, although I don't usually comment on unannounced products," Su said.

Rumors Abound

Even as the company hasn't disclosed much details, AMD's high-end graphics card could be 30% faster than Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti, Tech Radar reported over the weekend.

A recent Eurasian Economic Commission filing done for the Radeon RX 5950XT, supposedly the high-end Navi GPU, is also a proof the "Nvidia Killer" is set to launch shortly, the report said.