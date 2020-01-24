Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/24

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: National and Regional Spot Contracts

The Trucking Freight Futures market continued to drift higher on Thursday as the National Average and three Regional Averages posted gains. The January National contract (FUT.VNU202001) ended the session 0.3% higher to settle at $1.455/mile while the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202001) gained 0.2%, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) added 0.3% and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) closed up a fraction to $1.622, $1.519 and $1.223, respectively.

After a mild correction last week, the lanes in the East continued to firm as the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) rose 0.4% to $2.040, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) gained 0.3% to close at $1.736 and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) was unchanged at $1.089.

In the West, both the LAX to SEA (FUT.VLS202001) and the SEA to LAX (FUT.VSL202001) contract continued moving higher by 0.4% and 0.2% to $2.070 and $0.968, respectively. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) in the South added 0.4% and settled at $1.449, while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) slipped 0.2% and "broke the buck" to $0.998.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VNU202001, FUT.VEU202001, FUT.VWU202001, FUT.VSU202001

